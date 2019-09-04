Dr. Beverly Stanton will share her insights into the African-American experience in the Gettysburg area during the Monday, Sept. 9 Cumberland Township Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m.
Her presentation will include a focus on the structure and practices of religion and education in the African-American community, the “Fugitive Slave Act,” the Underground Railroad, significant members of the African-American community in local history, and the Lincoln Cemetery.
Dr. Stanton will also discuss more recent history, from the 1930s through the 1970s, and her parents’ lives in this area during World War II. She will display posters, pictures, flags, and letters as she offers a brief look at her personal history as a child, Roman Catholic nun, Catholic campus minister, college professor, preacher, and counselor.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, and refreshments will be served. The location is handicapped accessible.
For more information about CTHS, visit cumberlandtownship.org.
