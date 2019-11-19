Elements of geometric design will continue to be the focus of the Lifelong Learning Academy during November.
Following a film on the Alhambra, shown earlier in the month, a related talk, “Exploring the Mathematics of Design,” will be presented on Friday, Nov. 22, by Dr. David Flesner, retired professor of mathematics, Gettysburg College, at 2 p.m. His lecture will be followed by discussion and light refreshments, in the SpiriTrust Wellness Café.
