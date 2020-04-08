ACNB Corporation financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., announced due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the location of ACNB Corporation’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only.
As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 1 p.m. Further information regarding this change to the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found in the updated notice of meeting filed by ACNB Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6.
