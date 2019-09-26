Oylers Organic Farms & Market is hosting an Open Farm Day event, Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open to the general public, attendees may tour the cider making and fruit packing facility in a casual farm setting. New for 2019 will be a Kid’s fall carnival with carnival-style farm games such as Pumpkin Putt Putt, Ring a Pumpkin, Feed the Pig, Barn toss and more.
