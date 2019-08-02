Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will host its annual picnic at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at the home of Connie Asper. Bring a covered dish.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Use High Street alley with parking in back.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
Climate Up Close, a group of climate scientists from Princeton, Harvard and UC Berkley, will be in Gettysburg on Sunday, Aug. 4. The public is invited to two events: a presentation and question period 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, corner of York and Stratton streets, and a potluck and conversation at Unitarian Universalist of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., 12:15-2 p.m. All are welcome.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Peace Light at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to walk in the area. Lunch will be at the Pizza Hut at 11:15 a.m. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band, under the direction of Ben Messinger, will present a summer concert at Crouse Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The inclement weather location is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West King St. The public is invited. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on if the concert is at the park.
New Oxford
“Sharing Memories of the 1974 New Oxford Centennial Celebration — A Community Conversation” is Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home, Harmony Ridge Center.
