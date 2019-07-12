Adams County
Survivors of domestic violence don’t have to suffer alone. Survivors Inc. offers free and confidential support group counseling on Mondays at 7 p.m. For more information, call 717-334-9777 or 1-800-787-8106.
Biglerville
On Saturday, at noon, there will be a dedication ceremony for the new veterans memorial at the Biglerville American Legion. All are welcome.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Use High Street alley with parking in back.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Caledonia State Park (last parking lot) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, to walk in the area. Bring your own brown bag lunch for a picnic. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band, under the direction of Ben Messinger, will present a summer concert at Crouse Park on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. The inclement weather location is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St. The public is invited. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring chairs or blankets for seating at Crouse Park.
