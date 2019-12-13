Starting December 15, anyone traveling on a Wolf’s Bus Lines tour or chartered motor coach will have the opportunity to share their pictures for a chance to land the cover of the 2021 Tour Book.
Through September 2020, travelers can submit their photos with #wolfpackmemories on Facebook, Instagram and email for a chance to win travel gift cards and a grand prize of a $300 Wolf’s Bus Gift Card, top seat choice for them and a guest for all 2021 tours, their picture featured on the 2021 Tour Book cover and marketing pieces, and a gift bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.