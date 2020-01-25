The Gettysburg Garden Club is offering three $1,500 college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. Application submission deadline is April 15. Any student with a permanent residence in Adams County may apply if he or she plans to major in the field of Horticulture, Floriculture, Landscape Architecture, Conservation, Ecology, Plant Pathology, or related subjects. Past recipients of these scholarships may reapply and must submit a copy of their college transcript with their application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.