Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is shrimp Alfredo over fettuccine with a side salad, garlic bread and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Trinity United Church of Christ is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 E. High St. at 7 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a packed lunch. For further information or to purchase a ticket by the Aug. 30 deadline, call the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
McKnightstown
Saint Johns UCC will hold a bake, yard, and rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches are available for purchase.
York Springs
York Springs Community Day is Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held mainly at Griest Park, the Lions Park and the YOSSHS museum. There will also be activities at Lehman’s feed store and Paul’s Garage. The day will include music, games, food and activities for all ages. Yard sales throughout town begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contest, craft, yard sale registrations, www.yscommunityday.org or info@yosshs.org.
