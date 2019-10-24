.The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg announced the completion of Jack’s Hard Cider Tap Room. The grand opening weekend celebration is set for Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 27, with the brand’s hard cider being offered on the first day.
Since Jack’s and The Outlet Shoppes will pull out all the stops for the launch, this won’t be the usual ribbon cutting. The tap room will feature a large decorative apple balloon arch with balloon apples throughout the space. Each day, there will be a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Outlet Shoppes Gift Card and complimentary snacks from Harry & David, Gertrude Hawk and Pepperidge Farm. The public is also invited to enjoy live music and other events that will happen during the week. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the concert schedule and more:
