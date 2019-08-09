The Eisenhower Show Barn, located on Farm 2 of Eisenhower National Historic Site has reopened the public.
Preservation work is still ongoing at the structure, but it is now safe for visitors to visit.
The Show Barn, built to house Eisenhower’s award-winning Black Angus show cattle in the 1950s, is open during normal operating hours of the site, and is an option to visit and tour after riding the shuttle bus to the Eisenhower farm.
As a reminder, all visitors to Eisenhower National Historic Site must purchase tickets to ride the shuttle bus, which departs regularly from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center.
