The 59th Annual Chicken Barbecue, Car Show and Auction will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.
Admission, parking and shuttle bus are free.
Combining food, classic cars, shopping, an auction, live music, and petting zoo, this event annually draws thousands of visitors to Cross Keys Village.
The tradition of chickens barbecued on open grills continues with the aid of Peter’s Barbecue, which is handling the cooking. Barbecue chicken meals ($10) will be available for on-site dining or take-out (drive-through pickup near the state Route 94 and Village Drive campus entrance), starting at 10:30 a.m. The drive-through will continue sales until 6 p.m., or until sold out. Other foods and homemade baked goods will be available for purchase as well.
The annual auction featuring quilts, antiques, furniture, collectibles and more starts at 1 p.m. Catch an auction preview on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
The barbecue event is sponsored by Benchmark Therapies Inc., and the dining tent is sponsored by Gastley’s Moving & Storage Inc.
