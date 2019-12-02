A new Mini Movers program will run at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County gymnasium on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dec. 11 to April 29, 2020 for kids ages 1-5.
This caregiver-supervised program will provide a fun and friendly indoor environment with preschool tumbling gear, riding toys, and other recreational equipment. Registration is not required, and drop-in fees are $4 per child or $6 per family.
