Winter is a great time to visit and explore Gettysburg National Military Park. On Jan. 4, the park’s winter programs begin. This year Gettysburg National Military Park is offering the popular lecture series as well as reading adventures program for children ages 4 to 10 and their families. These free programs run January through March at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center.
Winter Reading Adventures begins Jan. 4 and runs every Saturday through Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. This year’s selection will focus on important people and events of the American Civil War era. Stories include "I Am Abraham Lincoln" by Brad Meltzer, "Henry’s Freedom Box!" by Ellen Levine , and "The Legend of Old Abe" by Kathy-jo Wargin , among others.
