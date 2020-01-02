For folks still in the mood for holiday music, the Apple Core Band will present a free After-Christmas Christmas Concert Sunday, Jan. 5, at Bendersville Community Fire Hall, 144 Park St., Bendersville, at 2 p.m.
“Starting in early December each year, the band plays a number of free holiday concerts at area adult care facilities,” said band Director Donna Kime. “This public concert is a chance for the general community to hear our music, and enjoy again the songs of the season.”
