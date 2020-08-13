“Soviet Spies, FDR and the Cold War” will be the topic of David Peters’ virtual 3rdthursdaynoon program on Sept. 17 at the Arts Education Center. Pictured are Joseph Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt in Tehran in 1943.
“Soviet Spies, FDR and the Cold War” will be David Peters’ topic for the Adams County Arts Council’s virtual 3rdthursdaynoon program via Zoom on Sept. 17 from the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Pre-registration is required for the free hour-long program, according to an arts council release.
In 1995, the FBI declassified records which named hundreds of Soviet agents in the Roosevelt administration. This program will explain how those agents were identified and benefited the Soviet Union in the Cold War. Peters’ 3rdthursdaynoon program last year about World War II’s ENIGMA Machine drew record attendance, according to the release.
