The Rotary Club of Gettysburg, which is now the parent club of the former New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club, monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in September are Jason Lookenbill from New Oxford High School and Emily Swartz from Bermudian Springs High School.
Jason was presented by Ashlie Murren, faculty sponsor. Jason is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council. He is an integral part of the New Oxford Football and Lacrosse teams. Jason is described as having a positive attitude and is noted as being very active in his school and community. He is very diligent and prepared in everything he does. Jason plans to attend either California University, Clarion University, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study Speech/Language Pathology. He is the son of Mark and Krista Lookenbill.
