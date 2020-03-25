In keeping with the governor’s order for closures within the state, and a Department of Education mandate closing all state schools for an additional week, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries also extended the closure of all Pennsylvania public libraries, directing libraries to remain closed through at least April 6, according to a release from the Adams County Library System.
While the physical branches of the Adams County Library System will remain closed, people are encouraged to use the digital branch.
