Hello, we are happy to welcome all our dedicated family and friends to the news of Upper Adams. Here we are in August with more dry, sometimes rain/storms (hazy-hot-humid) and what busy times we share with so many carnivals/fairs, bingos, special events, sports and much more. Wish we could chase away some of the aches and pains. Won’t be long until “Back to School — are you ready? Remember time waits for no one, as it comes and goes so quickly. Seems we live each day to the fullest (if able) while giving thanks to God for each new day and blessings we share.
What a sight to see — perky, beautiful hummingbirds at the feeder and other birds abound, count the lovely butterflies, hear frogs chirping in the country. Please continue to pray for our troops/peace in the world. Have a nice week and keep in touch and take one day at a time. Take breaks, use extra caution. By the way, I hope I did not make mistakes as it has been another busy time with news, remodeling at home, helping church, the fire company, being with family and friends — seniors; I’m just thankful I can do what I do when I can.
To share your news, please call 717-677-7554 or leave brief message.
Birthday wishes go to: Special (belated) wishes/prayers to Bonita Fair, Genesis, Gettysburg on Aug. 3; also to Pat MeEllroy, Chambersburg (formerly Upper Adams) and Jacob Darron, Biglerville on Aug. 13; Bev Bretzman, Peach Glen Aug. 14; Tom Gilbert, formerly Arendtsville and Florida, and Josie Pelc, Biglerville on Aug. 16. Enjoy your special day.
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations to: Nick and Sharleen Fazzalari, Aspers, Aug. 10; Chris and Cindy Baugher, Aspers, Aug. 15; Steve and Julie Haller, Aspers, Aug 16; and to Harold and Gayle Griffie, Biglerville, Aug. 8.
Thanks, thanks and more thanks to everyone.
There are never enough thanks, but let us mention some events from the recent 97th South Mountain Fair, Bendersville Community 100th Anniversary Carnival and York Springs Fire Co. Carnival. We are thankful for the nice weather and all the help. Fireworks were awesome.
Plenty of good food, fellowship and help are all blessings. We could not have done it without your help and support.Thanks again to all for making them big successes!
Now, check out some of the upcoming events that you won’t want to miss:
Saturday, Aug. 10
* 1 p.m. Have you ever wondered how volunteer firefighters learn so much? Well, head to the dedication of the new training tower module at Adams County Emergency Services Training Center, Gettysburg to see them in action. See a short program, enjoy light refreshments and give them thanks for all they do helping others.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11
* 12-4:30 p.m. Hollabaugh Brothers invites you to their popular Peach Festival. Biglerville. Try some samples, purchase veggies and ice cream sundaes. Food provided by to benefit United Way of Adams County. Check out wagon rides, games, etc/more. Much more to see and do. For more information, call 717-677-8412.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
* 5:30 p.m. Those happy Upper Adams Red Hat “Country Bumpkins” extend a welcome to attend meeting at delightful Elkhorn Inn, Bendersville, for dinner and program, fellowship. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
* 12 p.m. Come, join the fun bunch of Biglerville Senior Citizens for their indoor covered dish picnic (ham provided) at Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville with good times, food, fellowship.
Thursday, Aug. 15
* 6:30 p.m. Be sure to mark your calendars for this one as Traci Lower, a writer (pen name Jessica James) well known in Upper Adams and a former Times employee, will present information and sign books at Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville.
Aug. 15, 16 and 17
* Many will travel to the Heidlersburg Fire Co. Carnival. It’s a great time for turkey, fish and oyster platters, and free nightly entertainment Check the Gettysburg Times for more details or call 717-528-8867, but don’t miss it!!
Saturday, Aug. 24
* 12-3 p.m. We see an all-you-can-eat Crab & Chicken Feed by Biglerville Fire Co. Auxiliary at the Biglerville Legion Woods featuring raffles, drinks, prizes and more. Get advanced tickets by Aug. 19, For more information, contact Linda 717-677-0355 or Donna 717-677-8373.
This is it for this week, but, please keep in touch — more later.
Thought of the week: The world would be a better place if only people would have an “attitude of gratitude” — remember to say “please and thank you!” God be with you until we meet again!
“Around Upper Adams” with Bretzman is published in the Gettysburg Times every Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.