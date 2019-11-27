Join park rangers from Eisenhower National Historic Site in person at the Gettysburg National Cemetery, or online via Facebook Live, on Dec.16 as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Eisenhower wrote that the German offensive in the Ardennes was a time when, “the grand strategy and the high hopes of high command became a soldiers’ war, sheer courage, and the instinct for survival.” From Malmedy to Bastogne, American soldiers fought bravely and rose, “to new heights of courage, of resolution and of effort.”
