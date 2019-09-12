Adams County
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a meat raffle on Friday, Sept. 20. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; a meal is served at 6 p.m. and the raffle begins at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. For more information, call 717-677-9234 or 717-677-0870.
——
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department will host Fall for Longaberger Basket Bingo on Sept. 15. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo begins at 1 p.m. A ticket includes 20 games — six cards each, a free lunch and beverages, intermission desserts and one special game. For more information call Linda, 717-677-6408.
Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is baked haddock with macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, a roll and butter, and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
Elsewhere
The Carroll County Fall Job Fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at BERC, 224 N/ Center St., Westminster, Md. Bring resumes and meet with employers who are looking to fill job openings and learn about exciting career opportunities. Free admission and parking. For more information, call 410-386-2820 or visit the event page on www.Facebook.com/CCBERC.
