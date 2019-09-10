Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Our special guests will be the Derr children. All our welcome.
Olde Tyme Bingo will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Biglerville American Legion Woods. BYOB. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Krista at 717-677-9910.
East Berlin
Bingo will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the East Berlin Fish & Game, 1808 Fish & Game Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with food being served. For more information or tickets, call Michelle Royer at 717-773-8600. Benefits Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters for agricultural education. Tickets available at the door.
Fairfield
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
The Gettysburg High Class of 1954 will hold a luncheon at noon on Sept. 11, at Perkins Restaurant, Route 30.
The Gettysburg Composite Squadron meets at Gettysburg Airport, 1130 Chambersburg Road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It consists of Senior Members (age 18 and over) and Cadet Members (age 12 to 21). Any person 12 and over can join. Email gettysburgcap@hotmail.com, visit http://www.gettysburgcap.com/home.html or Facebook.
NAMI support group is held the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, York Street.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1951 meets for lunch on the first Tuesday of every month at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md. For information, call Terri at 717-346-7093.
