Local law enforcement agencies and Pennsylvania State Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints and/or roving driving under the influence (DUI) patrols in Adams, Lancaster, and York counties as part of the national “Impaired Driving Crackdown,” which runs now through Sept. 2.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considers the Labor Day holiday enforcement mobilization to be one of the largest annual traffic safety campaigns each year. This year’s focus/theme is “Drugged Driving.”
“The increase in DUI-D arrests has been an ongoing trend partly due to the increase in the quality and frequency of available training for law enforcement officers to detect impairment from to drugs, other than alcohol,” according to Barbara Zortman, director of the Center for Traffic Safety. “The upward trend began in 2004, when Pennsylvania began offering the Drug Evaluation and Classification Program training (DECP), which certifies officers to be Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). That training effort was augmented in 2007, when the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) training program was introduced to officers in Pennsylvania.”
The 16-hour ARIDE program provides state and municipal officers training to detect drug impaired drivers, and has proven to be an essential educational piece in providing officers with the necessary tools to remove impaired drivers from the road, and preventing the all-too-often tragic consequences that result when a crash occurs.
The DECP is a much more intensive training that not only prepares officers to recognize when an individual has been driving under the influence of drugs, but also to be able to identify the type of drug causing the impairment.
The DECP was developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and approved by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).
To receive certification as a DRE, two phases of training must be completed; Academic Training and Certification. The academic phase is typically conducted over two-weeks (72 classroom hours). It includes courses in physiology, vital signs, standardized field sobriety testing (SFST), as well as extensive instruction on each of the seven drug categories in the DECP. The training includes three written examinations, an SFST proficiency examination and five written quizzes. Students must successfully pass each of the three examinations in order to advance to the certification phase.
Upon successful completion of the academic portion, all students are scheduled to attend the certification phase for at least five consecutive days. Students must complete the certification requirements within a six-month period following the DRE school.
The requirements of this phase include: conducting a minimum of 12 drug influence evaluations while under the supervision of a DRE instructor; identifying subjects under the influence of three of the seven drug categories; and attaining a 75 percent toxicological confirmation rate. In addition, the student must maintain a progress log, rolling log and submit a quality resume.
Finally, the student must pass a comprehensive final knowledge examination which takes approximately eight to 12 hours to complete and obtain the written endorsement of two certified DRE instructors.
DRE certification is valid for two years. In order to maintain certification, DREs must conduct a minimum of four evaluations within this time period, submit a rolling log, submit a curriculum vitae, teach a minimum of eight hours of DUI related material, and attend eight hours of recertification training.
For more details information the DECP/DRE training program, visit https://www.theiacp.org/drug-recognition-experts-dres.
Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols, and other enforcement activities organized as part of the Center for Traffic Safety’s Impaired Driving Program are funded with federal grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and established on sections of roadway which have proven to be high incidence for impaired drivers both in terms of crashes and arrests.
