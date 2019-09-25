The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society will host its 50th commemoration of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s birth at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 at President Eisenhower’s retirement office at Gettysburg College. There will be a short program, scholarship presentations, and a wreath laying at the Eisenhower statue.
Following the wreath laying, the Eisenhower Society will host a buffet luncheon at the Historic Dobbin House, 89 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg. The buffet menu includes chicken coq au vin, baked ham with pineapple raisin sauce, and penne pasta with tomato sauce. Vegetables include rice pilaf, oven roasted potatoes, buttered dilled carrots, and green beans almondine. A 25-item salad bar, fresh baked breads, and desserts including fudge brownies, blueberry trifle, gingerbread with lemon sauce and colonial pudding cake will also be available.
