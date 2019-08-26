Strawberry Hill plans A Night for Nature at Boyer Cellars with locally-sourced hors d’oeuvres handcrafted by Chef Subarna Sijapati, a live auction, and seasonal drinks on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is to help Strawberry Hill raise $8,000 for environmental education. The live auction will include getaways to Maine and Acadia National Park, original artwork by Lee Alban, a helicopter tour for four over Gettysburg, catered dinners, Hobbit House pottery, a family photo shoot at Lucky Us Farm, and more.
Tickets are limited and cost $30 per person. The ticket price will increase to $35 per person on Aug. 30. Reserve tickets online at StrawberryHill.org, or by calling 717-642-5840.
To learn more about Strawberry Hill, visit the website StrawberryHill.org.
