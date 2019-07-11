TrueNorth Wellness Services appointed Elspeth Williams to the role of chief operating officer (COO).
“This position is key within our agency and we were very strategic in our search,” says CEO Garrett Trout. “We were happy to find the most qualified and fitting candidate within our current staff roster. Elspeth’s creativity, structure and versatility make her the perfect person to help carry TrueNorth to the next level of operational effectiveness.”
As COO, Williams will plan and direct all aspects of the agency’s operational policies, objectives and initiatives, developing new policies and procedures for operational processes to ensure optimization and compliance with established standards and regulations, and representing the organization in its relationships with consumers, suppliers, government agencies, professional societies, the community and various other organizations.
Starting at TrueNorth in 2003, Williams has had increasing roles of responsibility. She began her career as a behavioral therapist, moved into a school-based therapist position and was quickly named director in the Harrisburg area. Her most recent role has been director of children’s services, overseeing services provided in the home, school, community and autism center settings.
During Williams’ tenure, the Functional Family Therapy program doubled in size to serve five new counties, school based therapy services expanded to over 25 additional school buildings in the Harrisburg area and applied behavior analysis services expanded as the number of credentialed staff has increased.
“I truly value the services TrueNorth provides to our clients,” Williams says. “I look forward to being able to support our staff in their important work as I help the agency grow in new ways.”
A licensed PA behavior specialist and board certified behavior analyst, Williams received her bachelor of arts from Lebanon Valley College and her master’s in educational psychology from Temple University. She is an active member of the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA), a Pennsylvania health and human services trade association and has also participated on various state work groups, drafting regulations for Summer Therapeutic Activities Programs and for Applied Behavior Analysis Services. Additionally, Williams is certified through the PA Bureau of Autism Services as a trainer in Functional Behavior Assessments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.