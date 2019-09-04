State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) will hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, Sept. 5, to gather feedback from residents of the 33rd Senate District.
The hour-long event begins at 6 p.m., and the format encourages local citizens to ask questions, or simply remain on the line and listen to the conversation.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity to discuss statewide and district-specific matters with residents, from the comfort of their own homes,” said Mastriano. “It is critical for lawmakers to have an open dialogue with constituents on a regular basis, to properly gauge the issues that are important to them.”
Residents of the 33rd Senate District, which includes Adams County, and portions of Franklin, York and Cumberland counties, can register for the telephone town hall at https://senatormastriano.com/tele-town-hall/.
The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
