Libraries are full of wonderful stories. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have offered and experienced acts of kindness. The Adams County Library System wants to hear your story.
The topic is My COVID-19 Kindness Story and there is one prize for each category. Categories are Preschool; kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grades; sixth through 8th grades; 9th through 12th grades. Maximum word count is 550. One entry per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.