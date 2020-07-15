Through ACNB Helping Hands, Firehouse Grill of Littlestown provided 225 meals to residents of Clearview Terrace Apartments, which is affiliated with Hanover Housing Authority Corporation in Hanover, Pa. This activity was funded by ACNB Bank, as well as its employees and board members, and benefits the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program. From left are ACNB Bank Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer John Husser, Firehouse Grill Co-Owner Sarah Bogus, and ACNB Bank Littlestown Office Community Banking Manager Barbara Morrison-Ritenour.
In April, ACNB Bank launched a special initiative, Helping Hands, which serves to reinforce the bank’s ongoing commitment to community during the challenging times when the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted local businesses and residents, according to an ACNB release.
This program, funded by both ACNB Bank and its affiliated employees, provided nearly 6,000 meals prepared by 16 restaurant and catering businesses which are customers, according to the release. The meals were distributed during recent months to people in need through 16 local community organizations across the bank’s south central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland business area, the release reads.
