Cross Keys Village will offer a 60-minute Dementia Friends Information Session on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 8-9 a.m. at the UPMC York Street Medical Center.
The free informational session will equip participants with a set of tools with which they can support members of the greater community who are living with the disease. Spend time with Dementia Champions Jennifer Holcomb and Kim Korge to gain a deeper understanding of what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease, and hear some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.
You don’t need to be a dementia expert, and you don’t need to know someone with dementia to become a Dementia Friend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/dfa. You can also call Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or email her at j.holcomb@crosskeysvillage.org.
