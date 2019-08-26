To make it easier for customers to manage their prescriptions, Giant Food Stores announced the launch of the Giant Pharmacy app. When utilizing the free app, customers can request refills, transfer prescriptions and view prescription history.
“We understand the changing needs of our customers to shop for their groceries whenever and however they want; it’s the same when it comes to managing their prescriptions,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, Giant Food Stores. “Our new pharmacy app builds on our digital offerings and is a natural extension to help our busy customers request refills, transfer prescriptions and more with just a few simple clicks.”
The Giant Pharmacy app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Customers will need to create a unique account ID and password to sign into the app as well as provide a recent prescription number and the Giant Pharmacy location it was filled when creating their account. To ensure patient security, the customer will be contacted upon completion of registration at the phone number in their pharmacy profile to authenticate the account. In addition, the new pharmacy app also features a comprehensive health library, putting medical resources and information, trusted by pharmacists, right at customers’ fingertips.
As a full-service pharmacy, Giant pharmacists are available seven days a week to fill prescriptions and offer expert advice. Additionally, pharmacists offer adult immunization reviews and administer adult vaccinations, subject to state regulations, including those for influenza, pneumonia and shingles.
“As partners in good health, our pharmacists are a trusted health and wellness resource for our customers, from helping to manage prescriptions to assisting with the right over-the-counter medications to conducting free screenings,” Shirley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.