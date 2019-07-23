Adams County 4-H members have been working hard all year and are ready for annual 4-H Fair, which will be held Tuesday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 3, in conjunction with the South Mountain Fair.
Members will enter an assortment of projects in the fair. These projects will range from market livestock to cakes and crafts. 4-H projects will be exhibited in the 4-H building throughout the length of the fair. 4-H market livestock can be found in their designated barns, or in the show ring during their respective shows.
The fairgrounds will be open to the public from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m on Saturday. Admission is $7 per person, and children under 36 inches tall get in free.
The 4-H livestock schedule is:
• Sunday, July 28: 1 p.m., Rabbit/Cavy Judging
• Tuesday, July 30: 8 a.m., Poultry Judging; 9 a.m., 4-H Day at the Fair, Activities Begin; and 7 p.m., Market Swine Judging
• Wednesday, July 31: 6 p.m., Market Goat Judging; and 7 p.m., Market Sheep Judging
• Thursday, Aug. 1: 5 p.m., Dairy Beef Feeder Calf Judging; 5:30 p.m., Dairy Beef Finished Steer Judging; and 6 p.m., Market Steer Show
• Friday, Aug. 2: 5 p.m., Dairy Judging
• Saturday, Aug. 3: 4 p.m., Livestock Sale
