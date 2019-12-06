A $14,900 grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust will allow HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, to better train and equip nursing students at its Gettysburg campus.
The campus nursing lab currently contains 15 hospital beds that were installed when the program opened in 2003. Medical beds have changed significantly since that time. “Smart” medical beds have emerged in hospital and long-term care settings as integrated solutions for patient care, assistance and monitoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.