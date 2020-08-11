Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company is sponsoring a public lunch and dinner Friday, Aug. 14. Lunch is delivery only, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dinner is pick up only, 5 to 8 p.m. at the fire hall, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg. Due to government-imposed restrictions dinner will be drive through pick up only. Menu: Hot Roast Beef Platter, $12; Oyster Platter, $15; Hamburger, $4; Cheeseburger, $4.50; Hot Dog, $3; Oyster Sandwich, $6; Soda/Water, $1. Text your order to 717-752-0215, or email to jerelady@ladyandtaylorinc.com. All proceeds benefit the fire department’s operating expenses.
