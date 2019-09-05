The Gettysburg Equestrian Historical Society (GEHS) has donated $5,600 to the National Park Service for repairs and improvements to the equestrian trail system at Gettysburg National Military Park.
“Due to some drainage issues and a decaying wear layer, the park made the section of the horse trail between West Confederate Avenue and the amphitheater its top priority for trail repair in 2019,” said GEHS President John Latschar. “We are pleased to be able to provide the park with funds for the purchase of materials and the rental of a roller for the completion of this project. We are particularly pleased that we were able to do this on the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Gettysburg Equestrian Historical Society in 1994.”
The park maintenance crew completed work on the 3,000 feet long section of trail on Aug 28. The horse trail was re-graded and topped with an additional two to three inches of Antietam Base to a width of four feet. Drainage culverts were repaired and improved, and a crown was installed to help encourage water runoff and debris removal.
“The park staff, as usual, did a magnificent job,” said Latschar. “The erosion problems on this section of trail have been fixed, the trail is now in great all-weather shape, and should stay that way for a long time to come.”
GEHS has donated over $22,000 to Gettysburg National Military Park for horse trail repairs and improvements since 2012.
