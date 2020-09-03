Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at Oakside Park, Biglerville, to walk, practicing social distancing. Anyone who desires may bring a bag lunch to eat at 11 a.m. at the pavilion.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 12:00 am
