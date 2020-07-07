Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Alumni Association Council will meet on Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park, note change in location. This meeting is open to all graduates of Gettysburg Area High School. COVID-19 health/safety recommendations will be followed.
