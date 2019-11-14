Daniel Wagner, Gettysburg Lions Club Student of the Month representing the Vo Ag Department, is congratulated by Lions District Governor Steve Shipman. Daniel is a member of the National Honor Society and has been an officer for three years in FFA. Currently he is the reporter. He was an active in 4-H.
Students are recommended not only for academic achievement, but for their leadership skill and service to their school and community. While attending the State FFA Leadership Conference, Daniel worked with the Harrisburg Food Bank. He has volunteered at the SPCA and helped with the holiday market. Daniel worked with the Cumberland Valley Relief Center canning meat and worked with care packages at the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor.
