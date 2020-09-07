Volunteers are needed to keep Shining Stars moving forward in its quest to help others through equine therapy.
Shining Stars provides therapeutic horsemanship to children, adults and families in order to improve physical, cognitive, emotional, and social areas of their lives. In 2019, Shining Stars served 187 participants with equine therapy, allowing riders to receive the therapy they needed on the horses they loved.
