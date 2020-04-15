recital

Piano and vocal students of Cooley Music Studio in Biglerville, recently performed their annual recital at Zion U.C.C., Arendtsville. Shown, from left, are, front row, Tessa Strauss, Zac Schroeder, Katie Welper, Aaron Schroeder, and percussionist Chance Davis; second row, Isabelle Sites, Indigo Acker, Ella Nevada, Abby Weaver, Gavin Nevada, Lilly Gilbert, Zach Aumen and Abby Dubbs. Third row, teacher Sharon Cooley, Marshall Sites, Sophia Willard, Megha Makkenchery, and Anderson Squires; and frouth row, Shea Paxton, Emma Parker, Lauren Herring and Madison Squires. Due to illness, Anna Willard was not able to perform.

 Submitted Photo

Cooley Music Studio students recently, prior to the pandemic, performed in a recital to demonstrate their skills.

Cooley Music Studio, in Biglerville, held its annual recital for the vocal and piano students at Zion U.C.C., Arendtsville.

