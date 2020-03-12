The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation is pleased to announce Elijah DePaulis of York Springs is the recipient of its annual Wildlife Scholarship Fund. Five students from five institutions of higher learning throughout Pennsylvania were awarded scholarships to support them in their respective wildlife and natural resource-related fields. The fundamental goal of the Wildlife Scholarship Fund is to inspire the next generation of conservationists by presenting opportunities for students to advance their career interest in wildlife conservation.
Margaret Brittingham, professor of Wildlife Resources at Penn State, University Park campus and chair of the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, comments on the caliber of students applying for the awards. “We were impressed by the talent, dedication and diversity of accomplishments of our scholarship recipients and are looking forward to watching their careers develop.”
