The 10th Annual Gettysburg National 19th Century Base Ball Festival, returning to Gettysburg July 20-21, will be the biggest one yet with 24 clubs coming from across America.
This year’s edition will take place once again at the Schroeder Family Farm just minutes from the Peach Orchard and the second day battlefields at 965 Pumping Station Road, Gettysburg.
This family-friendly festival features base ball the way it was played in the 19th century. Fans will see the game played the same way it was in 1863.
There will be 48 games over the two days with 24 clubs on five fields. Saturday starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until about 4:30 p.m., and Sunday starts at 8 a.m., finishing about 3 p.m.
Families and festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating; they can also bring shade tents and picnic baskets, or they can try the concessions that will be available.
Admission is free but the Gettysburg Little League will be parking cars and they always accept your generous donations.
The 24 clubs will wear the same style uniforms and play with the same type of equipment used in the 1800s. They will also play by the same rules and customs of the day, including no gloves, wood bats, balls caught on the bound, underhand and sidearm pitching, and many more things that are strange to modern baseball fans.
The 24 clubs include the host Elkton Eclipse from Maryland. Also from Maryland will be the Talbot Fair Plays, the Chesapeake Nine of Baltimore, and the Rising Sun Club; from New York the Brooklyn Atlantics and Brooklyn Eckfords; the Lewes BBC from Delaware; the Moscow Monarchs and Great Black Swamp Frogs from Sylvania, Ohio; the Philadelphia Athletic, the Harrisburg Keystones, the Brandywine BBC of West Chester, the Mohican BBC of Kennett Square, the Allegheny Iron Sides, the Addison Mountain Stars, and the Gettysburg Generals from Pennsylvania; the Liberty BBC of New Brunswick and the Neshanock of Flemington, New Jersey; the Dirigo BBC of Maine; the Providence Grays from Rhode Island; the Liberty BBC from Connecticut; the Phoenix BBC from East Nashville, Tennessee; and Walker Tavern Wheels and Bear Clan BBC of Flat Rock, Michigan.
For more information, visit www.GettysburgBaseBallFestival.com.
