YWCA Executive Director Dotty Dalphon has named Karina Padilla the organization’s children and youth director. Padilla succeeds Paula Howard, who resigned to pursue another opportunity.
Padilla began her career at the YWCA in 2014. She has been the assistant children and youth director for several years. Padilla has a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Penn State University.
“I enjoy working in the Children Enrichment Program for many reasons. One reason is knowing I make a positive impact on the children. I also enjoy the opportunity to build relationships with the families,” said Padilla.
Ashley Boone, a 15-year YWCA employee, will succeed Padilla as the assistant children and youth director. Boone earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Ashford University and a teaching certificate and Masters Degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
“My favorite aspects of my job are working with the children and making a positive impact on their life,” Boone said.
Dalphon said she was excited to have two employees with many years of experience lead the YW’s childcare program.
“The YWCA is very fortunate to have two women leading our program who are so passionate about caring for children,” said Dalphon. “I am confident in Karina and Ashley’s abilities to guide our team of teachers in their quest to help children and grow and thrive in a supportive environment.”
The YWCA is Adams County’s largest childcare provider with three locations: the Main YWCA location at 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg; the Adams Commerce Center location at 50 Expedition Trail, Gettysburg; and Fairfield Elementary School.
The YW’s combined facilities offer care for up to 298 children in full-day, half-day, and before- and after-school programs. Care is provided for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years, including infant, toddler, preschool and school-age classrooms at our 909 Fairfield Road and Commerce Center locations. Only before- and after-school care is offered for children ages 5-12 at our Fairfield location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.