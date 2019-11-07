Strawberry Hill plans its first Little Timbers program, weekly activities to engage little nature lovers all winter long.
The program will include guided learning, storytelling, nature crafts, and walks in the woods with Strawberry Hill Education Coordinator Lizzy Ryan. Participants will spend time outdoors as weather allows and enjoy some activities inside a cozy classroom.
