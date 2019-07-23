Widener University congratulates students who achieved Dean's List status for spring 2019. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.
Local students on the list, and their major, include:
Ryan Kresky of Gettysburg, communication studies.
Allie Mack of Littlestown, psychology.
Elizabeth O'Brien of New Oxford, psychology and criminal justice.
Amber Pariseau of Gardners, nursing.
Kaitlyn Perry of Gettysburg, biology.
Allison Smith of New Oxford, civil engineering.
Wesley Storey of Littlestown, civil engineering.
————
Loyola University Maryland release its spring 2019 Dean's List. In order to qualify for the Dean's List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of at least 3.50 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits. Local students include:
Brianna Ditzler of McSherrystown
Mackenzie Russell of Littlestown
————
Dr. Kristi Davis Lynch, formally of East Berlin, recently received her doctorate in physical therapy from Lynchburg University in Lynchburg, Va. She is the wife of Capt. Ian Lynch and the daughter of Doug and Lynn Davis of East Berlin. She is a 2011 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
————
Amy Janos of Littlestown, has been named to Purchase College's Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester. Janos is studying theater and performance.
————
Rachel Warthen, of Fairfield, is one of 46 students conducting science research alongside Lebanon Valley College faculty this summer. Warthen, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.
Dr. Rebecca Urban is working with Warthen to investigate how different species of bladderworts are impacted by road salt runoff. Warthen is focusing on how the carnivorous nature of these plants are impacted. In addition to greenhouse and growth chamber experiments, Warthen will travel with Dr. Urban to the Adirondacks to participate in field research.
————
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) announced John Wessel of New Oxford, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.
————
Hayley Briner of Littlestown, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in December 2018 with a bachelor of science degree in media arts and technology.
————
Several local students graduated from Lock Haven University this spring:
Samantha Jo Gilbert, bachelor of science, health sciences, summa cum laude, Hanover
Erica Renee Murren, bachelor of science, health sciences, summa cum laude, East Berlin
Daniel Mark Williams, master of health science, physician assistant, East Berlin
Catherine Anne Kapfhammer, bachelor of science, education, PreK-fourth grade/early child, cum laude, Fairfield
Caroline McKinley Hartzel, bachelor of arts, political science, Gettysburg
Jesse Christopher Stouch, bachelor of science, business administration, Gettysburg
Shaye Pearson Whiteman, bachelor of science, criminal justice, Gettysburg
Laura Elizabeth Lawson, master of health science, physician assistant, Littlestown
