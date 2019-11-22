Adams County Photography Club (ACPC) co-founder Patti Robinson will present a program on Photoshop Elements at the club’s Nov. 25 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg campus of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), 731 Old Harrisburg Road, in room 109.
The meeting will also include a review of the November photo challenge titled “Landscapes.”
