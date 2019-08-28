Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 E. High St. at 7 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a packed lunch. For further information or to purchase a ticket by the Aug. 30 deadline, call the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
——
Healthy Adams County is hosting a walking party at 6 p.m. today at Land of Little Horses, 125 Glenwood Drive. Call 717-337-4137 or check Healthy Adams County Facebook page for details or a cancellation notice.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
McKnightstown
Saint Johns UCC will hold a bake, yard, and rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches are available for purchase.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
