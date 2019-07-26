Adams County
The Spence-Kime Reunion is planned Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. at Mount Carmel Church, Orrtanna. Chicken will be provided.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Parking is available behind the building via the High Street alley.
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Information is available at 717-968-4602.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Springs Avenue near the Adams County Historical Society building on Seminary Ridge at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, to walk South West Confederate Avenue and have lunch at 11:15 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House. New walkers are welcome. Information is available at 717-339-9389.
Littlestown
Littlestown High School Class of ‘59 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on Aug. 8, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Carlisle Street in Hanover. beginning at 11 a.m. Spouses, guests and former classmates are all welcome. Lunch is planned at noon.
