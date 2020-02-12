Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm & Market plans three events for all ages to highlight the beginning of spring.
Mini Maker Sweets, Friday, March 13 10–11 a.m. is new this year and just for the little ones. Focusing on Ireland, the event will provide hands-on learning for preschool age kids. Cost is $7 and registration is required.
