Gettysburg Foundation announced it is hosting actor Stephen Lang at the Gettysburg Museum Bookstore at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Lang portrayed Gen. Pickett in the movie “Gettysburg.”
Lang, an acclaimed stage and screen actor, will be in the bookstore signing copies of his works, including “The Gettysburg Story: Battlefield Auto Tour,” that features Lang as the voice. Later that evening during a private event, Lang will be honored as the inaugural recipient of The Kinsley Award.
